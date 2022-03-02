Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:30 pm
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:30 pm
Hareem Shah pulls off her glam in a shocking pink top 

TikTok star Hareem Shah is popularly known for her controversial stories with political personalities like Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and Farooq Sattar. The TikToker has treated her fans with her latest pictures from Turkey.

She took to Instgaram and posted her stunning pictures in a western outfit.

The TikToker who tied the knot with Bilal Shah, graced the Instgaram feed, donned a shocking pink top with blue jeans. Miss Shah completed her look with matching pink heels and a mustard-colored handbag.

Have a look:

A few days back, she faced immense criticism for her viral video from the nightclub in which she and her husband enjoyed night parties while drinking alcohol.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

