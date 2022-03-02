Hareem Shah pulls off her glam in a shocking pink top
TikTok star Hareem Shah is popularly known for her controversial stories with political personalities like Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and Farooq Sattar. The TikToker has treated her fans with her latest pictures from Turkey.
She took to Instgaram and posted her stunning pictures in a western outfit.
The TikToker who tied the knot with Bilal Shah, graced the Instgaram feed, donned a shocking pink top with blue jeans. Miss Shah completed her look with matching pink heels and a mustard-colored handbag.
A few days back, she faced immense criticism for her viral video from the nightclub in which she and her husband enjoyed night parties while drinking alcohol.
