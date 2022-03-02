Adsence Ads 300X250
02nd Mar, 2022. 09:00 pm
Hareem Shah’s new swimming pool video went viral on TikTok

Hareem Shah
TikTok star Hareem Shah continues to enrage the internet with her peculiar pranks, and this time is no exception.

Shah gave a sneak peek into her old adventures as she enjoyed a pool party where her friend pushed her into a swimming pool despite Shah’s reluctance.

Refusing to embrace her adventurous side, Hareem and her friend seem to be in a quarrel where she laughs and declines to jump into the pool. Later, her friend jokingly pushes her into the swimming pool, leaving Hareem utterly shocked.

For the unversed, TikToker Hareem Shah rose to prominence with her controversies with Pakistani political personalities. She enjoys a massive fan following with her TikTok videos.

