Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:48 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Hareem Shah’s new video with her husband goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:48 pm
Hareem
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Hareem Shah, TikTok queen and controversial star, and husband Bilal Shah are under fire as immense backlash and endless trolling are being directed towards them due to their PDA-filled romance on social media.

Despite garnering mixed reactions, the couple never shies away from sharing pictures from their personal lives, which are either adored by the fans or labelled vulgar.

As the couple continues to vacation in Turkey, Hareem was spotted getting intimate with her better half in a public place. Her most recent video has also gone viral on the internet.

The keyboard warriors criticised the couple over their PDA-filled videos. The majority pointed out that it’s inappropriate for the couple to share such moments publicly.

For the unversed, Hareem Shah rose to prominence with her controversies with Pakistani political personalities. She enjoys a huge fan following with her TikTok videos.

Read More

26 mins ago
Avneet Kaur dresses up for her photoshoot in a lush blue lehenga

Avneet Kaur is an Indian film actress, dancer, and model. She was...
27 mins ago
Yasra Rizvi is tired of 'Unprofessional and Self-Proclaimed Stars'

While many make-up artists are speaking out against a specific diva, Yasra...
30 mins ago
Akshay Kumar is going to say goodbye to the film industry

Akshay Kumar is a stylish and handsome hunk of Bollywood film industry....
31 mins ago
Isabela Merced all geared up to work in HBO Max's Turtles All the Way Down

Isabela Merced is poised to feature in New Line's HBO Max adaptation...
39 mins ago
Pamela Anderson making her Broadway debut at 54

Pamela Anderson will make her Broadway debut as vaudeville jazz singer Roxie...
42 mins ago
Sara Loren opens up about why she chose to work in Bollywood

Actress Sara Loren opened up about why she prefers working in the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Macao explores diversified financial cooperation with Luxembourg
3 mins ago
Macao explores diversified financial cooperation with Luxembourg

MACAO, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will...
Humaima Malick, Affan Waheed set to share screen in 'Ab Nahi Milenge Hum'
8 mins ago
Humaima Malick, Affan Waheed set to share screen in ‘Ab Nahi Milenge Hum’

Affan Waheed and Humaima Malick will be sharing the screen soon, as...
Komal Aziz’s new photo makes round on social media
10 mins ago
Komal Aziz’s new photo makes round on social media

Komal Aziz is a brave and talented Pakistani actress. She was born...
Top five vehicles
11 mins ago
Top five vehicles to buy in Pakistan with good features at reasonable price

In Pakistan, it is difficult for middle-class people to get a new...
Adsence Ad 300X600