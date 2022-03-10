Hareem Shah’s new video with her husband goes viral

Hareem Shah, TikTok queen and controversial star, and husband Bilal Shah are under fire as immense backlash and endless trolling are being directed towards them due to their PDA-filled romance on social media.

Despite garnering mixed reactions, the couple never shies away from sharing pictures from their personal lives, which are either adored by the fans or labelled vulgar.

As the couple continues to vacation in Turkey, Hareem was spotted getting intimate with her better half in a public place. Her most recent video has also gone viral on the internet.

The keyboard warriors criticised the couple over their PDA-filled videos. The majority pointed out that it’s inappropriate for the couple to share such moments publicly.

For the unversed, Hareem Shah rose to prominence with her controversies with Pakistani political personalities. She enjoys a huge fan following with her TikTok videos.

