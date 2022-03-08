Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 09:36 pm
Harry and Meghan have been advised to avoid attention-seeking stunts

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 09:36 pm
Prince Harry

A royal expert has advised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee only if they can “keep it quiet.”

According to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, it would be “probably better” if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not return because it would “steal” attention away from her.

Mr Sacerdoti told Us Weekly’s Royally Us: “I don’t personally imagine Meghan coming to the UK very easily.”

“She might prove me wrong, but people here have such a low opinion of her, if not both of them, these days that I think she’d be very brave to return to the UK.”

“But I do still say that if they could come back and if they could not be front and centre, keep it quiet but just come back to help celebrate not just for the Queen but for the whole country then that will probably be very nice and it might rehabilitate them somewhat towards the British people.

“I don’t really think that’s their style anymore.

“They don’t like to do things quietly, they don’t like someone else to be the centre of attention when they’re around and I think that where Harry and Meghan go, it’s the Harry and Meghan show.”

 

