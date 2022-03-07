Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 09:36 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Harry’s worried question to Meghan Markle ahead of her ‘extraordinary’ introduction to Queen Elizabeth II

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 09:36 pm
Meghan Markle

Harry’s worried question to Meghan Markle ahead of her ‘extraordinary’ introduction to Queen Elizabeth II

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

It can be nerve-racking to meet your beau’s family for the first time. But when those relatives are royal, it’s probably a little more intimidating.

Prince Harry had been secretly dating American actress Meghan Markle for five months before the news broke, but the couple’s families were not surprised because the most important introductions had already been made.

In the Channel 5 documentary ‘Harry & Meghan vs the Monarchy,’ royal expert Ashley Pearson described Meghan Markle’s “extraordinary” first meeting with the Queen.

“The meeting went extremely well,” she said.

“Meghan was warmly welcomed. Here she is – articulate, bright, intelligent, well-spoken, beautiful, elegant — what is not to like?”

Meghan gave her own account of the meeting in the Oprah interview, saying she met Her Majesty at Royal Lodge, where the Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York have previously resided.

Meghan said she and Harry were going there for lunch and were joined by the Queen, who had just finished a church service in nearby Windsor.

“I recall Harry and I being in the car when he said, ‘OK, well, my grandmother is going to be there, so you’re going to meet her.’ ‘OK, great!’ I said. I adored my grandmother and used to look after her.’ ‘Right, do you know how to curtsy?’ he asks.”

Meghan, it turns out, had no idea her family actually curtsied to the Queen in private.

“I thought genuinely that’s what happens outside, that’s part of the fanfare,” Meghan explained. “I didn’t think that’s what happens inside.”

“How do you bow to the Queen?” Oprah inquired. “Deeply, to demonstrate respect,” Meghan explained, “and I learned it quickly.”

“We just sat there and chatted, and it was lovely and easy,” she said after the curtsey was over.

Meghan later added that she has always had a positive relationship with the monarch. “The queen has always been fantastic to me,” she explained.

In the documentary, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond discussed Meghan’s first meeting with Prince Charles, Harry’s father.

She stated: “Meeting your in-laws when one of them is a future king – meeting Prince Charles – must have been difficult or intimidating for Meghan.

“She is, however, a strong woman. She probably marched in and just got on with it.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
In the most recent photographs, royal fans have discovered a hidden message inside the Queen's residence

When photos of the Queen's first in-person engagement since catching COVID surfaced,...
1 hour ago
Prince Harry enjoys Nando's, but his controversial order may irritate some customers

Everyone, including Prince Harry, adores cheeky Nando's. You might expect the Duke...
1 hour ago
Kate Middleton's ancestors are goat breeders

With a new revelation, Kate Middleton demonstrated that she is just like...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian was literally wrapped in caution tape before the Balenciaga Fashion Show

Exercise extreme caution! During Paris Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian made quite the...
2 hours ago
You can’t miss Sana Javed’s fresh bridal look

Leading Pakistani actress Sana Javed has a lot of happing on her...
2 hours ago
Suhana Khan shares her 9 year-old brother AbRam's gamer side

Suhana Khan posted a photo of her younger brother AbRam on Instagram...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

24 mins ago
A new release of “Kacha Badam” Singer

Bhuban Badyakar, the singer of the hit song 'Kacha Badam,' has released...
Hajra Yamin
24 mins ago
Hajra Yamin looks like a sparkling star in recent photo

She has played many brilliant roles in many Pakistani dramas and films....
Samsung Galaxy S8
42 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S8 Price in Pakistan an Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy S8's retail price in...
queens and princesses
52 mins ago
Girl Power! 8 strong feminist queens and princesses

In honour of our International Women's Day digital issue, we're looking at...
Adsence Ad 300X600