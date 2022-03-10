Haters call a soldier ripped for lip fillers a “national security threat.”

This British beauty queen-turned-soldier is giving her detractors a hard time.

Georgie Goodey, 27, is responding to trolls who claim her lip fillers pose a national security risk by making her easily identifiable to her enemies.

Despite the fact that she has signed up to serve her country, the British Army soldier told South West News Service that she has been bombarded with negative comments about her appearance online.

“I got some really awful comments about how I’d ruined my face, how my dog is more attractive than me, and how I shouldn’t be in the military because of the work I’d had done,” she says.

“I read somewhere that the enemy would see my lips before they saw me, so I would highlight the entire British military to the enemy,” the blond military expert added. “They said I’d be more noticeable because my lips are too large. The enemy would see my lips before they saw the rest of the platoon, and I’d endanger everyone else.”

Surprisingly, one nasty troll publicly revealed Goodey’s military unit, potentially endangering her personal safety.

Despite the backlash, Goodey has stated that she has no plans to leave the military and that her cosmetically enhanced appearance has no bearing on her ability as a soldier.

Aside from serving her country, the multitalented servicewoman also competes in pageants.

She was crowned Miss Essex in 2019 and hopes to compete in the Miss Great Britain pageant later this year.

However, cruel trolls have attacked Goodey for her pageant prowess, claiming that she should not be allowed to compete because she is not au naturel.

“I’ve had Botox and lip fillers, and my brows are semi-permanently tattooed on,” Goodey admitted. “I suppose I’ve had quite a bit of that in recent years.”

“I probably have my lips done every six months and the Botox every six months, but I think that’s quite common now because it’s so accessible,” she added. “I think what’s frustrating about the comments is that I’m a firm believer in women having a say and not criticising one another.”

The shocking revelation stated that her cosmetic procedures are not cheating and are no different than other competitors who tweak their bodies through gym classes and healthy-eating plans.

“In my opinion, having lip fillers and Botox is no different than going to the gym and getting the body I want,” Goodey said. “If you can change anything about yourself that you are unhappy with, you should be able to do so without fear of being judged.”

The soldier admitted that it is difficult not to take the online attacks personally, but she has vowed that she will not let them prevent her from pursuing her dreams — both on the battlefield and on the runway.