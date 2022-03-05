Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 01:34 am
Heartbreaking final selfie of a ‘loving’ father killed on his way home from a new job

Heartbreaking

This is the heartbreaking final image of a “loving” father who was killed on his way home from work.

James Duffy, 37, leaves behind a nine-year-old son and a step-son after being killed in a two-car accident on the A449 in Ombersley, Worcestershire, on Wednesday night.

He texted a selfie to his sister Fiona Hall as he began a new shift as a pub chef, and she has now shared it in his honour.

When James was driving home, he “took a wrong turn” and was critically injured in a head-on collision.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and another motorist in another car was killed in the 9.30 p.m. accident.

BirminghamLive has more. “We lost my beloved brother in a horrific car accident, leaving all of our hearts completely shattered,” Ms Hall said.

“He had just finished his shift at work at 9.15 p.m.” He took the wrong turn at that A449 junction, took the wrong road, and was dead by 9.30 p.m.”

At the scene, paramedics discovered two people in critical condition inside their vehicles.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save either crash victim, and they both died at the scene.

James, a former chef in Midland prisons, was identified after emergency personnel discovered his prison belt and identification on the back seat of his car.

Police officers informed his family of the tragic news around 11.30 p.m. the same day.

Fiona, a mother of two, paid tribute to her beloved brother, telling BirminghamLive: “Everyone loved him. He was simply a wonderful person.

“He tried to help everybody, he was always trying to help me. He loved the outdoors, he was a real ‘Bear Grylls’.

“He must have had about five or six campervans, he just loved getting out and he would drive and drive and drive.

“He would just set up a hammock in the middle of a forest and not once would he be scared – he was very adventurous like that.”

“My brother was never out of work, he’s always had a job since the age of 14, so there was a little bit of pressure on the family and James was doing his best to get work,” Fiona, who is from the Castle Bromwich area, said.

“He had only just started, he was on his fifth shift at the pub where he worked. He really, really liked it. He seemed settled, he sent me a selfie and everything on Monday.

“Family life seemed to be a little bit easier knowing there would be two wages coming in again. Now, we need to try and get some support and help us through this process.”

 

