Heidi Montag eats raw animal liver and bull’s testicles in order to ‘boost fertility.’

Last month, she shocked her fans by filming herself chewing on a hunk of raw liver.

Heidi Montag upped the ante on Wednesday, when she was seen running errands in Los Angeles’ affluent Pacific Palisades neighbourhood while munching on a large slab of raw bison heart.

The Hills’ 35-year-old star has recently adopted a raw-meat diet after falling under the spell of Paul Saladino, dubbed the ‘carnivore MD,’ who advocates for a raw meat diet despite the health risks of eating uncooked meat.

Heidi appeared to be having a great day and smiled from ear to ear while out walking.

She had brought a gallon-sized plastic bag filled with the large bison heart, which she proceeded to eat directly from in public.

The reality star kept a smile on her face as she ripped a chunk of the heart away.

It’s unclear whether the raw meat had been properly refrigerated, or where she was going with her dubious treat.

She stayed warm in a long black cardigan with white stripes, which she paired with plain black jeans.

The former singer accessorised her ensemble with a purple top and a black Gucci belt with a gold double-G buckle emblazoned with the fashion house’s logo.

Heidi finished off her look with black boots embellished with multiple buckles and a black leather drawstring backpack.

Her long blond hair was pulled back in a ponytail, highlighting her square military-style aviator sunglasses.

Spencer Pratt’s wife appears to have first revealed her taste for raw meat in January, when she was filmed cutting up a slab of raw bison liver with scissors and eating tiny cubes of the meat.

‘Perhaps this will help me get pregnant,’ she speculated.

She followed that up with another Instagram video of herself nibbling on bull testicles last month.

Bull testicles, also known as Rocky Mountain oysters or prairie oysters, are not an uncommon dish, but they are usually served cooked.

Heidi took her love of raw flesh a step further by filming herself biting into a hunk of raw bison liver and sharing it with her 977K followers, though they couldn’t comment on the stomach-churning meal because she had disabled comments on her account.

Spencer, Heidi’s husband, recently revealed on the Unpopular podcast that she became interested in a raw meat diet after hearing about it from Doctor Paul Saladino, who, despite offering nutritional advice, is also a psychiatrist.

‘Doctor Paul Saladino, the carnivore doc on Instagram, has a book called The Carnivore Code, which we listened to on audio,’ Spencer said.

‘The most nutrients are in these live organs, and I also follow a guy named The Liver King,’ he added.

Heidi does not appear to be eating only raw meat, but rather supplements her regular diet with the protein.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on the other hand, warns that raw meat can contain pathogens such as Salmonella and E. Coli, which can cause serious illness or even death.

Foodborne illness symptoms can include ‘nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal cramping, fever, and headache,’ which can last up to seven days, according to Healthline.

Cooking the meat kills the pathogens within it, making it much safer to consume.

Although some dishes, such as steak tartare and carpaccio, are eaten raw, they should be consumed sparingly and not by pregnant or nursing women, children, or the elderly.

Heidi’s unusual health kick follows uterine polyp removal surgery in August, and she has stated in multiple raw meat videos that she hopes the diet will help her conceive again.

She and Spencer, with whom she eloped in 2008, have a four-year-old son named Gunner.