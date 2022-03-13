Heidi Montag explains why she eats only raw meat

Carnivore to the extreme Heidi Montag has been eating raw meat in public, not for attention, but to address fertility issues she has been experiencing.

“I’ve been trying to conceive for over a year and a half. “I’m open to new experiences,” she told People on Thursday. “It’s a fantastic source of nutrients!” This diet has made me feel fantastic. I’ve had a lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement in my chronic pain.”

Montag, who did not explain why she needed to carry Ziploc bags full of the goods out in public, also stated that she enjoys “trying new things” and is interested in “anthropology,” specifically “the way humans are meant to eat.”

“When you think about where the most nutrients are that are bioavailable to humans without toxins,” she says, “organs are very nutritious parts of animals.” “Organs play an important role in culture. “Eating raw liver preserves as many nutrients as possible.”

The 35-year-old “Hills” actress compared her diet — she’s been photographed eating raw liver, bison heart, and bull testicles — to eating sushi.

“I just like eating sushi-style organs,” she explained.

Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, already have a 4-year-old son named Gunner. In August 2021, the former “Laguna Beach” star underwent hysteroscopic polypectomy surgery to improve her chances of conceiving again.

“I’m hoping that this surgery works and that it’s the only reason I haven’t been able to get pregnant,” she said during the procedure’s YouTube livestream. “Hopefully, I’ll be able to get pregnant right away after this.”

In January, she switched to the raw meat diet, dubbing it the “breakfast of champions” and tagging Dr. Paul Saladino, whose Instagram page was used to promote the health benefits of eating raw meat.