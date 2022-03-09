Here is why Sania Mirza calls her husband ‘overactor’

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik both occasionally treated their followers by sharing humorous videos on social media.

Sania recently mocked her husband when Shoaib posted a video to Twitter on International Women’s Day.

In the video, the cricketer can be seen washing a feeder.

Have a look:

– Make sure you love, respect & support the women in your life in every manner. May it be your mother, sister, wife or daughter… #HappyWomensDay ❤ pic.twitter.com/Mng6LWD7d6 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) March 8, 2022

“Make sure you love, respect & support the women in your life in every manner. May it be your mother, sister, wife or daughter,” he wrote while wishing all the women.

Responding to his video, Sania jokingly wrote that he is “overacting” about it.

“Over karne ki aadat kab jaayengi (When will you stop overacting),” she tweeted.

Over karne ki aadat kab jaayengi 😂🤷🏽‍♀️

Just kidding .. congratulations on successful bottle washing ..

Ps – can I have my t shirt back pls 🙄 https://t.co/VjcOFwLnVS — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 8, 2022

“Just kidding .. congratulations on successful bottle washing. Ps — can I have my t-shirt back [please],” she added.

