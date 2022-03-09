Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 09:35 pm
Here is why Sania Mirza calls her husband 'overactor' 

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 09:35 pm
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik both occasionally treated their followers by sharing humorous videos on social media.

Sania recently mocked her husband when Shoaib posted a video to Twitter on International Women’s Day.

In the video, the cricketer can be seen washing a feeder.

Have a look:

“Make sure you love, respect & support the women in your life in every manner. May it be your mother, sister, wife or daughter,” he wrote while wishing all the women.

Responding to his video, Sania jokingly wrote that he is “overacting” about it.

Over karne ki aadat kab jaayengi (When will you stop overacting),” she tweeted.

“Just kidding .. congratulations on successful bottle washing. Ps — can I have my t-shirt back [please],” she added.

