Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 05:38 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Here’s what Sam Elliot thought about Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Power Of The Dog

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 05:38 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Many critics praised last year’s stunning western The Power of the Dog, but the picture fell short of Sam Elliott’s expectations. The Ghost Rider actor is famed for his many western flicks and has made his imprint on the genre. But in a recent interview with Marc Maron on his WTF Podcast, he called Benedict Cumberbatch’s picture “a piece of s***.”

Read more: Benedict Cumberbatch learned Taxidermy for his role in The Power of the Dog

Maron inquired about Elliott’s thoughts on the Oscar-nominated film. To which he answered, “F***, no.” Why? Anyway, I’ll tell you why I didn’t like it.” “What really drove it home to me the other day when I said, ‘Do you want to f***ing talk about it?'” Elliott added, referring to a time when he was in Texas filming for his western series 1883.

Elliott also remarked on the film’s clothing design, comparing it to New York’s Chippendales dancers. He continued, “They’re all dressed in slacks and no shirts. Throughout the f***ing film, there are several references to homosexuality.”

Read more: Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is getting a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

The outfits weren’t the only thing Elliott didn’t like about the film. He also pointed out that it was shot in New Zealand, the filmmaker Jane Campion’s native country. “What the f*** does this lady from New Zealand know about the American West? She’s a fantastic director, by the way, and I admire her earlier work. But what the f*** does this woman from New Zealand know about the American West? And why does she shoot this movie in New Zealand, name it Montana, and claim, “This is how it was?”” Elliott continued to express his dissatisfaction with the film.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

30 mins ago
Scarlet Johnson talks about the most difficult obstacle in Iron Man 2

Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow in Iron Man 2, talks about...
49 mins ago
Courteney Cox revealed that she sold her house after learning that it was haunted

While promoting her upcoming horror comedy series Shining Vale, the 57-year-old actress...
58 mins ago
Reality star accused of fraud wants Kim Kardashian as her lawyer

Jen Shah, a controversial reality star, wants Kim Kardashian to be on...
1 hour ago
‘Shy’ Prince Harry has been chastised for 'desperately feeding off Meghan Markle,' according to a report

When confronted with cameras in Los Angeles, experts speak candidly about Prince...
1 hour ago
Bob Odenkirk credits his good health to help him survive a heart attack

Nobody, a 2021 film starring Bob Odenkirk, appears to be as valuable...
1 hour ago
Joey KIng and Steven Piet got Engaged!

Joey King has been seeing Steven Piet have been together for over...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Russia
52 seconds ago
Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

KYIV - Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:...
5 mins ago
Michael Douglas will star in a series about Benjamin Franklin

In a new limited series, Hollywood icon Michael Douglas will play US...
Shilpa Shetty
15 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty recreates Chennai Express’s Tangaballi scene

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will appear as a guest judge on the upcoming...
Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 02.03.22,
15 mins ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 02 March 2022

Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 02.03.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 02.03.22,...
Adsence Ad 300X600