Here’s what Sam Elliot thought about Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Power Of The Dog

Many critics praised last year’s stunning western The Power of the Dog, but the picture fell short of Sam Elliott’s expectations. The Ghost Rider actor is famed for his many western flicks and has made his imprint on the genre. But in a recent interview with Marc Maron on his WTF Podcast, he called Benedict Cumberbatch’s picture “a piece of s***.”

Maron inquired about Elliott’s thoughts on the Oscar-nominated film. To which he answered, “F***, no.” Why? Anyway, I’ll tell you why I didn’t like it.” “What really drove it home to me the other day when I said, ‘Do you want to f***ing talk about it?'” Elliott added, referring to a time when he was in Texas filming for his western series 1883.

Elliott also remarked on the film’s clothing design, comparing it to New York’s Chippendales dancers. He continued, “They’re all dressed in slacks and no shirts. Throughout the f***ing film, there are several references to homosexuality.”

The outfits weren’t the only thing Elliott didn’t like about the film. He also pointed out that it was shot in New Zealand, the filmmaker Jane Campion’s native country. “What the f*** does this lady from New Zealand know about the American West? She’s a fantastic director, by the way, and I admire her earlier work. But what the f*** does this woman from New Zealand know about the American West? And why does she shoot this movie in New Zealand, name it Montana, and claim, “This is how it was?”” Elliott continued to express his dissatisfaction with the film.

