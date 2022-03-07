Here’s why Machine Gun Kelly wants BTS to perform at his wedding to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly appears to be planning his wedding to Megan Fox. The “Bad Things” singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (March 7), where he addressed some “Burning Questions” about his upcoming wedding.

When asked which boy band he would hire to perform at their wedding, he said. According to the Daily Mail, Kelly stated, “Which boyband am I going to know the most songs from?” “Without a doubt, NSYNC,” the Jackass Forever guest star said. ” But which boyband do I, surprisingly, know so much about? BTS.” Kelly continued, “I met them at the Billboard Awards, and they were ecstatic to meet me.” “I believe I have a better chance of convincing BTS to come.” Interestingly, Kelly mentioned during the interview how happy he was with Megan and how they had recently adopted Whiskey, a 12-week-old Bengal cat.

“I had no idea [his claws were] real, like ocelot claws. It resembles a small leopard “The Ay! rocker was taken aback. However, Fox and Kelly first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020, fueling relationship rumours. After the Transformers actor was seen spending time with Kelly, Brian Austin Green announced his departure from Fox. Meanwhile, Megan announced her engagement on Instagram, writing, “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.”

Megan’s ring is actually two rings joined together by magnets, one with an emerald cut into a teardrop and the other with a diamond. According to MGK, when the stones are combined, they form a “obscure heart,” and the rings are “really thorns, so if she tries to take it off, it hurts.”