Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:49 pm
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed set couple goals in pictures

Showbiz couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have been the buzz of the town since they announced their engagement on social media. The celebs married earlier this year in extravagant ceremonies. And now they’re back to work after spending their honeymoon in Sri Lanka together. Their latest appearance on the talk show gives us major romance goals, and fans adore their smouldering chemistry.

The couple is most recently seen on Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf’s show, “The Couple Show.” And they talked about their personal lives, likes and dislikes, and interesting facts about each other. Take a look at their gorgeous show photos.

Read more: Hiba Bukhari discusses working on intimate scenes with co-actors

Hiba is dressed in a stunning sparkly plum sari, while Arez is dressed in a black blazer and slacks with a grey turtleneck.

Have a look:

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

