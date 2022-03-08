Hiba Bukhari discusses working on intimate scenes with co-actors

Hiba Bukhari and her spouse Arez Ahmed recently participated in The Couple Show hosted by Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali. While being in a fun conversation Hiba expressed how uncomfortable she felt while shooting for intimate sequences with her male co-stars.

The Fitoor actress also shared an anecdote about an intimate sequence she had to perform with Aagha. Bukhari stated that she was extremely nervous to shoot it, so the director approached her and attempted to make her feel at ease, saying, “Come on, relax, this is just a shoot“

Hina Altaf further revealed that Aagha once told her about Hiba Bukhari, describing her as a sweet and reserved young lady. In addition to Arez, who is a great gentleman.

Watch the complete show:

