Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:25 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Hiba Bukhari discusses working on intimate scenes with co-actors

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:25 pm
Hiba Bukhari discusses working on intimate scenes with co-actors

Hiba Bukhari discusses working on intimate scenes with co-actors

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Hiba Bukhari and her spouse Arez Ahmed recently participated in The Couple Show hosted by Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali. While being in a fun conversation Hiba expressed how uncomfortable she felt while shooting for intimate sequences with her male co-stars.

The Fitoor actress also shared an anecdote about an intimate sequence she had to perform with Aagha. Bukhari stated that she was extremely nervous to shoot it, so the director approached her and attempted to make her feel at ease, saying, “Come on, relax, this is just a shoot

Hina Altaf further revealed that Aagha once told her about Hiba Bukhari, describing her as a sweet and reserved young lady. In addition to Arez, who is a great gentleman.

Watch the complete show:

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

13 mins ago
Maya Ali looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot

The Mann Mayal actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent...
18 mins ago
'Wasted money and time,' netizens react to "Ishrat Made in China"

Viewers and critics give their initial reactions to the comic action film...
19 mins ago
Taapsee Pannu drops a new poster of Shabaash Mithu on Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, actress Taapsee Pannu revealed...
28 mins ago
Vicky Kaushal's special Women's Day wish for wife Katrina Kaif

Today is International Women’s Day, and social media is ablaze with heartfelt...
36 mins ago
Rajkummar Rao remembers his mother on 6th death anniversary

On the sixth anniversary of his mother's passing, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao...
38 mins ago
Sanam Baloch turns up the heat in an all-black saree 

Sanam Baloch has returned with a vengeance! The Dastaan diva recently made...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

royal family
2 mins ago
Rebel Wilson is concerned that the royal family will ‘kick her out of the UK’ because of her BAFTA jokes

Rebel Wilson intends to make fun of the royal family when she...
Kanye West
7 mins ago
Kanye West appears to have a crush on Kim Kardashian’s ex-best friend Larsa Pippen

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce drama appears to have moved beyond...
political and economic uncertainty
8 mins ago
Stocks close lower on political and economic uncertainty

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse witnessed a volatile session on Tuesday due to...
South Africa
10 mins ago
SA vs Ban: South Africa’s players will play ODI before leaving for IPL

JOHANNESBURG: Before travelling for India, eight South African cricketers with Indian Premier...
Adsence Ad 300X600