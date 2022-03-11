Hidden meanings of Katie Price’s tattoos as she gets biggest yet

KATIE PRICE has added to her ever-expanding tattoo collection, revealing a massive new design while on vacation in Thailand.

The 43-year-old former glamour model is on the Thai island of Koh Samui with her fiancé, Carl Woods, 33.

She proudly displayed her new inking just days after revealing she’d splurged on her biggest boob job ever.

Katie’s largest piece of body art to date, the £180 arm tattoo with lilies, hyacinths, and daffodils, reportedly took three hours to etch.

What, however, are the hidden meanings behind all of her tatts? Everything is revealed here…

Mum-of-five Katie’s most recent tattoo is a cover-up, inked over a squiggly design resembling a heart-rate monitor and ending in a love heart.

This old tattoo was a keepsake from Katie’s boozy trip to Miami, Florida, back in 2017, where she was seen downing a few drinks before going under the needle.

Katie’s new floral tattoo appears to be a classic case of tattoo regret, but it also has a sweet meaning.

It’s a tribute to her mother, Amy, who is terminally ill with idopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening lung condition.

Family tribute

