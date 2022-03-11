Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 01:42 am
Hidden meanings of Katie Price's tattoos as she gets biggest yet 

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 01:42 am
Katie Price

Katie Price 

KATIE PRICE has added to her ever-expanding tattoo collection, revealing a massive new design while on vacation in Thailand.

The 43-year-old former glamour model is on the Thai island of Koh Samui with her fiancé, Carl Woods, 33.

She proudly displayed her new inking just days after revealing she’d splurged on her biggest boob job ever.

Katie’s largest piece of body art to date, the £180 arm tattoo with lilies, hyacinths, and daffodils, reportedly took three hours to etch.

What, however, are the hidden meanings behind all of her tatts? Everything is revealed here…

Mum-of-five Katie’s most recent tattoo is a cover-up, inked over a squiggly design resembling a heart-rate monitor and ending in a love heart.

This old tattoo was a keepsake from Katie’s boozy trip to Miami, Florida, back in 2017, where she was seen downing a few drinks before going under the needle.

Katie’s new floral tattoo appears to be a classic case of tattoo regret, but it also has a sweet meaning.

It’s a tribute to her mother, Amy, who is terminally ill with idopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening lung condition.

Family tribute

Katie Price

Special initials

Katie Price

Katie’s best hidden tattoo is on the back of her neck, which is only visible when her hair is up.

In this photo, the actress has the initials “J” and “H” intertwined to represent her eldest sons, Junior, 15, and Harvey, 18.

New chapter

Katie’s tattoo tributes to her children grew as her family grew; she has the name of her 13-year-old daughter, Princess, tattooed on the inside of her wrist.

And she recently revealed a tattoo of a bracelet with all five of her children’s names on it, including Bunny, 5, and Jett, 8.

Katie has a crown tattooed on her wrist, above which she used to have the name Pete – a nod to her ex-husband Peter Andre.

She had a tattoo artist cross out Pete’s name when they split, but she later revisited the painful inking and completely covered his name with a rose, allowing her to move on from that chapter of her life.

Ex cover-up

Katie Price

