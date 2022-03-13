Adsence Ads 300X250
13th Mar, 2022. 11:39 pm
Hira Mani left fans in awe with her new song ‘Tamanna’

Hira Mani’s new song ‘Tamanna’ from Season 2 of Kashmir Beats has just swept the internet by storm. The diva is seen juggling and singing while rocking the floor in a stunning black gown.

Shani Hyder directed and composed the song. Hira crooned the pop songs confidently and appeared out of place for such a legendary performance. Mani appears to be on his way to becoming a professional vocalist.

Read more: Hira Mani celebrates her cheery birthday with husband and kids

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress previously wowed audiences when she starred in the inaugural season of Kashmir Beats. Her Sawaari song has received over seven million views on YouTube.

The Do Bol actress has a stunning voice, and her performance of the song is faultless. Everything about her, from her singing to her expressions, is spot on, and her followers seem to adore her energy and enthusiasm.

Hira’s performance on Tamanna garnered praises from the public, for being ‘natural’ on stage.

Watch the song here:

