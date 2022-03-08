Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 09:45 pm
Holly Willoughby sobs over children in Ukraine as Phil is forced to cut to a commercial break

Holly Willoughby

HOLLY WILLOUGHBY sobbed on This Morning today about the plight of children in Ukraine.

As Holly sat with tears streaming down her face, her co-host Phillip Schofield was forced to cut to a commercial.

The 41-year-old mother was in tears after a discussion about refugees fleeing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nicola Thorp, an ex-Coronation Street star, joined the debate in the studio and claimed the government was not doing enough to allow people to reach safety in the UK.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their feelings about the emotional subject, as Holly was offered a box of tissues.

As one viewer put it: “”I agree with everything Nicola Thorp said,” said another, adding, “Nicola is 100 percent correct.” Please turn off JHB.”

Another user commented online: “I completely understand Holly’s tears. Remember, we could be in a difficult situation one day; who knows how this war will end? Putin has nothing to lose right now.”

“Can someone PLEASE give Holly a hug?” said another.

Tensions rose in the studio between Nicola and radio presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer, who insisted the government was doing everything possible.

The two exchanged jabs before the conversation turned to children crossing the border between Ukraine and Poland alone and without their parents, who were relying on outside authorities to care for their children.

Before the segment ended, Nicola was seen with her head down and sobbing, and Holly was also seen with her head down and sobbing.

Holly later admitted that she couldn’t help but feel sad about the Ukraine crisis, telling viewers, “It’s very difficult not to feel anxious when you look at what’s going on in the world, when you read the papers or turn on the TV.”

 

