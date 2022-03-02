Hollywood actor Lupita Nyong’o celebrates her birthday at Karachi beach

The Academy Award-winning Hollywood actor, Lupita Nyong’o, is celebrating her birthday at Karachi beach. The Black Panther star who visits Pakistan to attend renowned artist Misha Japanwala’s wedding is currently living her best life!

Fans have been ecstatic with Nyong’o’s updates about how she’s soaking up the whole Karachi experience.

Read more: ‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong’o turns all desi whilst Karachi trip

The 38-year-old actor uploaded photographs of herself twirling her cares away on a Karachi beach on her birthday, leaving nothing behind.

Stills from her twirl show her wearing a blue floral skirt and a white shirt with yellow flowers by Indian designer Anita Dogre.

“It’s my birthday, and I’ll twirl if I want to!” she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

Earlier, she was also spotted in pictures from the Mayun event donning a western shalwar kameez with dupatta along with a caption that read, “We found love at the Mayun. Desi Diary continues… #MishCaughtFish.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com