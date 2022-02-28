Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 02:37 am
Hollywood news this week: Kimye drama escalates, Britney Spears signs mega-deal,

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 02:37 am
Kimye drama

With the world in a state of chaos and uncertainty, Hollywood, too, was off its game this week. From more Kanye West allegations and drama to bouts of laughter with the three Spidermen recreating the iconic imposter meme, Hollywood was a mix of sweet and sour this week. Scroll down for a quick recap of what happened in Hollywood over the last week.

More Kanye West bizarre statements

Recreating memes

The Spidermen triplet, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, reenacted the viral cartoon meme of the three Spideys pointing at each other, which was perhaps the most iconic moment to ever happen on the internet. Sony shared the iconic moment on social media to promote the start of pre-orders for Spiderman: No Way Home’s home video release.

Check out the three actors recreating the iconic meme below:

The Kardashians are back

On February 22, the first trailer for the highly anticipated Hulu series The Kardashian was released, and all fans gasped for 30 seconds. The half-minute trailer teased everything from Kourtney and Travis Barker’s October engagement to Kim Kardashian’s behind-the-scenes Saturday Night Live performance. The series will premiere on April 14 for those who haven’t seen it yet.

Check out The Kardashians trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Britney cracking big deals

Britney Spears has reportedly been making some big money moves, as the news of the Toxic singer signing a USD 15 million dollar deal broke out on Tuesday, and fans were overjoyed. Britney has signed a deal for her upcoming tell-all memoir, which will ostensibly delve deeper into her life both inside and outside of her conservatorship.

Sean Penn goes to war-struck Ukraine

During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reports surfaced that Sean Penn, a two-time Academy Award winner, was flying to Ukraine to film a documentary about the country’s actual situation. Penn has been filming the documentary since November, and he has also interviewed Ukrainian military personnel. Although no date has been set for the documentary’s release, it is known that Penn is filming it for Vice.

 

