How did the Queen KNOW? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had departed from the royal family for good

WHEN Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to leave the royal family, the Queen insisted on a 12-month review.

It would give the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a grace period to change their minds if they had second thoughts.

But, according to reports, the Queen was never expecting them to back down, as the pair dropped a major hint.

When asked by a visitor if she expected them to resume royal life, the Queen said, according to the Daily Mail: “Obviously not. They kidnapped the dogs.”

When Harry and Meghan announced their decision to leave the royal family in 2020, it sent shockwaves around the world.

According to reports, the Royal Family was completely unaware of the shocking announcement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intention to “retreat as senior members of the Royal Family” while “continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

They added they would continue to “honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages”.