Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 04:57 pm
How Khloe Kardashian Really Feels About Addressing the Tristan Thompson Love child Scandal in Public

Khloe Kardashian

If you’ve been paying attention, you’re aware of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship.

Will her new reality show, The Kardashians, address the latest news about the NBA player fathering a child with Maralee Nichols?

“I wish I didn’t have to talk about that because it’s not a fun topic to talk about,” Khloe said in a new interview published March 9 by Variety. “But it’s part of my life journey, so we’ll see it on the show.”

According to the outlet, Tristan does appear on the show, and the series is expected to shed light on his and Khloe’s relationship.

After previously disputing the child’s paternity, Tristan confirmed in January that he had fathered a now 3-month-old baby boy named Theo Thompson with Maralee. The athlete has admitted to having sex with Maralee in March 2021. He appeared to be in a relationship with Khloe at the time.

True Thompson, Tristan and Khloe’s 3-year-old daughter, is the couple’s co-parent. Tristan apologised to the Good American founder in an Instagram Stories note on January 3, saying she doesn’t “deserve the heartache and humiliation” he’s caused her.

“You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years,” Tristan, who has been the subject of past cheating scandals, wrote. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Tristan also has a 5-year-old son, Prince Thompson, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

This isn’t the only thing fans can look forward to from the family’s new show. According to Kim Kardashian, viewers will learn more about her relationship with Pete Davidson, including “how we met, who reached out to who, how it happened, and all the details that everyone wants to know.” “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it,” she said.

Will the Saturday Night Live cast member appear on The Kardashians? “I haven’t shot with him,” Kim admitted. “And I’m not against it. It’s just not his style. But if there was an event going on and he was present, he would not tell the cameras to leave. I think I’m going to shoot something really exciting soon, but it won’t be for this season.”

 

