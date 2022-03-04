Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 09:37 pm
How much money will Prince William, Kate Middleton spend on Prince George’s school

04th Mar, 2022. 09:37 pm
Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking for schools for their son Prince George and are expected to pay exorbitant school fees.

According to the Daily Mail, the Cambridges are looking for weekly or ‘flexi’ boarding options for their son, including the prestigious Lambrook school near Ascot.

The school, located in Berkshire, has 52 acres of playing fields and grounds, which is said to be the most appealing to Prince George because the family is known to enjoy the outdoors and sports.

However, the amenities come at a hefty price, as the Cambridges could be paying more than £20,000 per year for the privilege.

“Fees for Lambrook in 2021 to 2022 for the ‘Middles & Upper,’ or years five to eight, stand at £6,999 per term,” according to the Express.

“An additional £1,481 is charged per term for boarding, which may be an option for Prince George given that both of his parents attended boarding schools in the past.”

 

