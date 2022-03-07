How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping Princess Diana’s memory alive

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are actively involving their mothers in all aspects of their lives.

On The Royal Report podcast, Jack Royston discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent appearance at the NAACP Image Awards and how they made sure to honour their mothers at the major event.

Meghan attended the gala with her husband and mother Doria, wearing a dress that appeared to be a nod to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, who wore a dress with a similar silhouette during her 1988 state visit to Thailand.

“Perhaps the best references are the subtle ones,” he said.

In addition, the former actress wore some of Diana’s jewellery to keep her by her side during the major event.

“She also wore some of Diana’s jewellery, including her engagement ring, which featured stones from Diana’s collection.”