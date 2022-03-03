How Prince William aided Kate Middleton with her wedding hairstyle

Kate Middleton made headlines when she broke a historical 350-year-old tradition on her wedding day to Prince William.

For her 2011 fairytale wedding, the Duchess of Cambridge opted to wear her hair down.

In the process of creating the gorgeous look, a sweet anecdote from the event emerged which involved Prince William assisting his bride with her hair.

Hair stylist James Pryce told People how the Duke of Cambridge helped him move a 500-year-old mirror so Kate could admire her hair.

He said: “I wanted to show Kate the back of her hair, and I was struggling to walk with this 500-year-old mirror.

“[William] just said, ‘Let me give you a hand’ and I said ‘No, no, honestly,’ but he took one end and I’ve got the other and we’re shuffling along with this mirror — he’s great, he really is.”

