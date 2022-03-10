How Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Feel About Having Baby No. 2 Soon

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are thrilled to be expecting their second child. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple is excited to welcome their second child later this year. In July 2020, they welcomed their first child, a one-year-old daughter named Willa.

According to a source, “Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child.” “They both have siblings and did not want their daughter to be an only child, so they discussed having a larger family.” Sophie’s birthday and the pregnancy were recently celebrated by the couple.”

Neither Jonas nor Turner have responded to reports of Turner’s pregnancy. The source did not specify Turner’s due date or the gender of the baby. (This is similar to how they acted when Turner was expecting Willa.)

Neither she nor Jonas ever confirmed reports that they were expecting verbally. The couple’s representatives only confirmed Turner’s pregnancy. In a statement to People in July 2020, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas said, “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.” At the time, no further information was provided.

Turner went on to share pregnancy photos on Instagram months after giving birth to Willa. She and Jonas have never shared photos of their daughter or information about her life.

Jonas and Turner were first seen together in mid-February, and their recent outings fueled speculation that Turner was expecting their second child.