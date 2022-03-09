How to get tickets for the Doja Cat tour in 2022?

DOJA Cat has swept the world by storm since her meteoric rise to fame.

She will not only be on tour this year, but she will also be performing at The Weeknd’s long-awaited concerts.

How I can buy Doja Cat 2022 tickets?

Select Doja Cat tickets are currently available from ticket brokers such as Ticketmaster and SeatGeek.

Tickets for her performance at the 2022 Longitude Festival in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, July 1 are now on sale.

Despite having to cancel her much-anticipated Hot Pink Tour in 2020, Doja Cat has recently announced that she will be joining The Weeknd on his North American Tour.

When is Doja Cat touring with The Weeknd?

The first leg of the After Hours Till Dawn Tour will take place in Toronto, Canada, from July 8 to September 2.

The public will be able to purchase tickets to see The Weeknd and Doja Cat on Thursday, March 10.

If you had tickets to his previously cancelled After Hours tour in 2021, you’ll be able to repurchase them beginning Friday, March 4, 2021.

Anyone who had tickets to a cancelled show will receive an e-mail with instructions on how to repurchase them.

What is Doja Cat’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Doja Cat’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million.

The rapper, singer, and songwriter, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, recently hosted the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Doja has released three studio albums and collaborated with a variety of artists, including SZA, on their song “Kiss Me More,” which won the VMA’s Best Collaboration award in 2021.