Hrithik Roshan is getting married to which famous Indian actress?

Rumors are circulating that Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and well-known Indian actress Saba Azad will get married soon.

A close friend of the couple told Indian media that actor Hrithik and Saba have become very close.

He said that Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor’s family accepted Saba, and especially Hrithik’s family, liked his songs.

Read more: Hrithik Roshan gives a shout out to girlfriend Saba Azad

According to the friend, the two are close to each other but do not want to rush into marriage. A close friend of the couple said that Saba Azad has a close friendship with Hrithik’s ex-wife, Suzanne Khan, and they are in touch while Hrithik’s children have also taken Saba before.

It is to be noted that Roshan and Saba Azad were seen holding hands in a restaurant some time back, and since then, various rumours have been circulating. The couple has been spotted visiting each other’s homes, while pictures of the couple with each other’s families have also surfaced, leading to speculation that the couple may be getting married soon.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com