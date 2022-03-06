HSY: a one-man show

The world of television and cinema has ardently welcomed HSY, and the perpetually radiant spotlight that follows him shines ever so brightly, but his origins in fashion may be his first and foremost passion. Image: File

When it comes to fashion, there’s one name that lives in all our heads and takes the forefront on all quests that entail seeking style inspiration. Three syllables adorn the air every time a spotlight needs an ensemble to illuminate – H S Y.

Leading one of Pakistan’s most recognised labels, and being one of the most renowned designers in Pakistan, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin has transformed the fashion industry and holds a prominent position in all things couture. His journey into the designer realms goes back decades, even before the year 2000, when the masses didn’t know nor anticipate one particular artist’s arrival who would shake the fashion and entertainment industry for the better. In an all-exclusive feature, HSY converses with BOLD and details the entire trajectory that led him to new heights, elevating the scene of runways, talk shows, fashion choreography, and even his recent venture onto the widescreen!

“I started my career in 1994 when I was a teenager in high school and went to audition as a model, but I ended up directing the show and started my career as a director before I was even in college.”

From promising beginnings to a couture empire, fast forward to today where the fashion guru, having recently received a nod from Vogue magazine, has expressed immense exultation over this particular feature from a world-renowned leading establishment. However, the designer’s joy originates from a much more emotive place rather than just occupational accomplishment: “It was an amazing feeling because as a child, my mother would often save money to buy a Vogue magazine. She would save some extra bucks to buy it for me so I would remain inspired, even at the age of 8. Being featured was a great honour but for my mother, to hear that I was in Vogue was everything to her. It gave me greater joy that she got to see that in her living years.”

While the fashion limelight has been fixated on HSY throughout the years, it is not the only stage that attracts his stardom. The designer recently had his television debut in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat, where he played the role of Akram, putting yet another prominent artistry badge under his belt. Intrigue rose on how this particular development into yet another avenue of the media world came to fruition: “When I was approached by Abdullah Seja, I was extremely excited but terrified because the character was the polar opposite of who I was as a person. Also, the star cast was a little daunting. Even though they are all friends of mine, they are all powerhouse performers, However, I took this as a challenge to deliver as best as I could. I worked really hard on this project and took Urdu lessons and I incorporated years of my experience in theatre to create the character Akram.”

While this may be HSY’s first scripted show, it certainly wasn’t his only crossover with the media world. Many of us may also know the artist through his highly popular primetime talk show Tonite with HSY. Always having donned an artist’s spirit; unbridled, outspoken and free, the new rules that came with being confined to a script may have been entirely new to the fashion mogul, but that didn’t cast any shadow on his impeccable deliverance; “I found no problem at all. I have a good memory and I have always had a keen fondness for reading as a child. So, to remember lines was not as difficult as I thought it would be. Plus getting into character, I was beginning to understand what Akram would say by a script that was so beautifully written by Faiza Ifthikar.”

Following this stepping stone came HSY’s entry onto the big screen as audiences are expecting to see him in the new directorial by Mohib Mirza, titled Ishrat Made In China. What is a surprisingly quick jump from dramas to films, BOLD asked the star as to what made him sign onto this project at such an early stage of his acting journey. Little do people know that, surprisingly enough, the movie came first for HSY: “I did the movie before I did Pehli Si Mohabbat. Mohib Mirza had written the part specifically for me. I have always had a great fascination with action films. And since I’ve always been into health fitness and sports, it was a part I didn’t want to miss. The movie experience was completely different from the television experience and I am grateful that I got to work on two projects, both comprising of the best of the best.”

Ever since the teaser for Ishrat Made in China came out, the project has garnered widespread anticipation and rave reviews. The trailer is chock full of intense fighting scenes and fiery action bits. While social media may have seen sneak peeks surrounding his training for the film, how exactly did HSY go about working out and preparing himself for such a demanding character is its own high stakes journey: “I worked out for months together in advance for Ishrat Made In China. For both roles, I transformed my body. For Ishrat, I lost a lot of weight and gained a lot of muscle and for Akram, I gained over 25 pounds to become larger and suit the character more. I take whatever I do very seriously and acting is no different. For Ishrat Made In China, I trained as it was required for the movie and for the stunt training. I was also thrilled to have done the stunts myself as well.”

HSY’s first time playing an antagonist may be quite exciting to watch for audiences nationwide, especially considering how we all know him as the charismatic TV host from his talk show that was a staple in millions of households back when it ran on television. The show had everything, from celebrity guest interviews to fun interactive segments to some even very emotive features. No one could host a show like HSY could, as it was often said: If India has Karan Johar, we have HSY: “I would love to come back to hosting, it is one of my fave things to do. However with being on television, my upcoming movie, and my fashion brand HSY, my event management company HSY productions, and philanthropic work, I don’t get to do everything I want to do. But I would love to do it since I love communicating with people and having conversations that are truly authentic and that I feel the audience loves.”

The world of television and cinema has ardently welcomed HSY, and the perpetually radiant spotlight that follows him shines ever so brightly, but his origins in fashion may be his first and foremost passion. What started out as a bridal and formal wear couture house in 2000 has become one of Pakistan’s most recognised fashion labels, dominating runways, weddings, red carpets, and celebrity lifestyle. From clothing to jewellery to even perfumes, HSY has a hand in every fashion lane, but his success is less reliant on such tangible avenues and more so on his work process, which makes him stand out in a crowded industry: “I think whatever I do, I do it with great authenticity and I think the public responds to that in a great manner. I have always believed in setting a standard for a lifestyle brand that proudly claims that the “Made in Pakistan” tag matters. I believe that Pakistan has the ability to create lifestyle brands that will not be just valuable to our country but internationally as well. My dream is to make Pakistani products, be it fashion, TV, movies, or anything else to be viewed by the rest of the world as equal if not better.”

Having been in so many different fields, a testament to the dynamism of HSY and the innate knack he possesses for all things creative, how this maverick star deals with several different industries simultaneously is in itself a work of art and the mogul has a fairly profound perspective on he sees all these elements in his life: “I tend to see people, not the industry. I don’t think of one person as being part of an industry. I think people are people and should be dealt with as individuals. In every industry, there are people who are great, people who are trying to make it, people who struggle, and at the end of the day they’re all people who have their own dreams and aspirations and I applaud every one of them.”

He has been everywhere and he is doing almost everything, but the mind of an artist always looks ahead, pondering over the next big feat. What is that one particular thing on HSY’s bucket list that he has yet to achieve?

“I’m a big believer that people will not remember you for what you did or what you said but rather how you made them feel. I want to experience all the things I love, one of the things I love the most is music. I would love to do a project with either music or singing or both in the future.”

While the world may pull HSY in different directions, seeking his stardom amidst several different spotlights that aim to embolden his brilliance, he has always had his priorities right; humble and courteous to the core, and always looking to his family as his first love: “I believe the biggest moment one can have with their parent is to give them the gift of time. There is so much to learn appreciate and honour when it comes to our parents. And I’m a firm believer that if we were to spend more of our time with our loved ones, we will be better off for it.”