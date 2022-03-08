Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 01:02 am
HULU REVEALS ‘DEEP WATER’ TRAILER STARRING ANA DE ARMAS AND BEN AFFLECK

ANA DE ARMAS
The real-life romance of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas may be over now that Affleck has reunited with J-Lo, but the former couple’s film, Deep Water, is finally being released by Hulu.

The sensual thriller takes us inside a picture-perfect marriage. Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen investigate the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to those who become entangled in them.

Deep Water is directed by Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal) and written by Zach Helm and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

Deep Water was supposed to premiere in 2020, but it was pushed back due to COVID-19 and Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope join Affleck and de Armas in the cast.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Ben Affleck (“Gone Girl”) and Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”) star in the psychological thriller “Deep Water” from director Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction,” “Indecent Proposal”).

Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), “Deep Water” takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.

Watch the full trailer above. Deep Water premieres March 18 on Hulu.

