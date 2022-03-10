Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:41 pm
Humaima Malick, Affan Waheed set to share screen in 'Ab Nahi Milenge Hum'

Affan Waheed and Humaima Malick will be sharing the screen soon, as filmmaker Kashif Saleem has cast them in his next drama, “Ab Nahi Milenge Hum.” Waheed said that it would be a simple family drama in which he would play a significant role.

“Pairing up for my next [drama] Ab Nahi Milenge Hum,” Saleem captioned a post on Instagram with a two-shot of the actors.

Social media users are not happy with the decision as they have shared their opinion about the new on-screen couple in the comment section. One wrote, “Should’ve picked a better actress. Humaima looks so much older than Affan.”

It is worth noting that Humaima is one of the most popular celebrities on social media. She has worked in both the Lollywood and Bollywood industries and has been successful.

