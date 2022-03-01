Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 07:56 pm
'I Am Divorced And Happy,' Faryal Mehmood responds to separation rumors

After months of speculation regarding Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheal’s divorce, the diva has finally responded and talked about her relationship.

The Raqeeb Se actress didn’t hold back and straight-up said; “I don’t want to talk about my ex-husband, … “

While this is undoubtedly a wake-up call, the actress revealed in an interview that she is doing so in order to protect her and her ex-privacy.
“The reason why I didn’t want to talk about it is that it’s not just me who is involved. I don’t want to talk about my ex-husband and his family, who are also prominently involved in the media. Whatever happened between the two of us, I would never want to dish out the details of it,” she stated.
Furthermore, she chastised those who feel the need to comment on her marriage, which is none of their business.

“Why do you have to make a comment on everything? It’s our personal lives, don’t say mean things about it. Don’t say anything about him, about me, about our relationship. It happened because it was bound to happen, you know. It’s fine.”

“I left for Italy after that, it was so much fun. I was excited about the future prospects. It’s not that sad. I still get messages about how I apparently look full of remorse in my pictures. ‘Your eyes look so sad,’ people often say. And I always wonder, how is that possible because I am thriving!”

Faryal did not stop there when it came to debunking a number of myths about her. She explained how the divorce rumours started when everything was well in paradise.

“But you know the funny bit? When the rumors about us separating blew up on the internet, we were actually together and fine. I was working and he was home. Nothing had happened of that sort back then. And then they just branded us as a divorced couple – I was shell shocked! I was thinking I am still married to him! What is going on?! Then people just started noticing how I had unfollowed him on Instagram. I never understood how this was a big deal? I could unfollow my brother too. Why make a fuss about it? I am impulsive.”

People are trying to put a damper on her parade by questioning why she isn’t devastated. Faryal Mehmood asked an obvious question: “Why should she be?”

“If anyone asks me now how I am holding up [after the divorce], I would just say, do you not like me happy? I am laughing, I am at a good point in my life right now. Why do I have to be married in order to feel as if I am a complete woman? I don’t understand. My father had the same conventional thinking. I am also working on him.”

