‘I can work with Yumna Zaidi for free,’ says Muneeb Butt

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt recently appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s Voice Over Man and answered some candid questions asked by the host.

Muneeb has worked with many actors and actresses in the industry. However, when he was asked which actress he would work with even for free. He answered Yumna Zaidi, he said, “Yumna is one actress he can work with without considering money.”

Watch the video here:

Butt is one of the heart-robbed actors who has carved out a space for himself in the industry by showcasing his acting skills and remarkable acting abilities in a range of shows. People all across the world adore his iconic bad-boy characters as well as his down-to-earth personality in real life.

