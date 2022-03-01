Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 07:02 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

‘I can work with Yumna Zaidi for free,’ says Muneeb Butt

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 07:02 pm
'I can work with Yumna Zaidi for free,' says Muneeb Butt

‘I can work with Yumna Zaidi for free,’ says Muneeb Butt

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt recently appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s Voice Over Man and answered some candid questions asked by the host.

Muneeb has worked with many actors and actresses in the industry. However, when he was asked which actress he would work with even for free. He answered Yumna Zaidi, he said, “Yumna is one actress he can work with without considering money.”

Watch the video here:

Butt is one of the heart-robbed actors who has carved out a space for himself in the industry by showcasing his acting skills and remarkable acting abilities in a range of shows. People all across the world adore his iconic bad-boy characters as well as his down-to-earth personality in real life.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

12 mins ago
Ukraine President Zelenskyy thanks Kate Middleton, Prince William

After a 24-hour social media silence, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Prince...
16 mins ago
Kim Kardashian's reaction to Kourtney's engagement is revealed in the trailer for 'The Kardashians.'

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner's reaction to Travis Barker's swoon-worthy proposal to...
18 mins ago
When Alia Bhatt roamed around the city to promote her film 'Gangubai'

Alia Bhatt recently stepped on an open double-decker bus in Mumbai to...
19 mins ago
Nida Yasir trolled for making fun of Hijab on her morning show

With recent protests against the ridicule of the hijab, a clip from...
20 mins ago
Imran Abbas and Alka Yagnik enjoy a musical reunion in Dubai (VIDEO)

Imran Abbas, a Pakistani heartthrob, and Alka Yagnik, a veteran Bollywood singer, have a great friendship bond that has won hearts in Pakistan...
23 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty announces her next film Sukhee, see the poster

Shilpa Shetty Kundra revealed her next flick Sukhee on her Instagram page....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kendall Jenner
3 mins ago
PHOTOS: Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid drop jaws at Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber fronted the Off-White show at...
Sanya Malhotra
8 mins ago
When Sanya Malhotra showed her hot moves on Samantha’s Oo antava

Sanya Malhotra was praised by Samantha Ruth Prabhu after she performed her unique...
Oo Antava fame Samantha
11 mins ago
Oo Antava fame Samantha says she is a ‘morning person’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gradually establishing herself as one of India’s most prominent...
Zelenskyy
12 mins ago
Ukraine President Zelenskyy thanks Kate Middleton, Prince William

After a 24-hour social media silence, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Prince...
Adsence Ad 300X600