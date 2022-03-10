I had three babies in a year, and they are not triplets

Three is definitely a crowd for this single mom.

Stephanie Hansen has made headlines after giving birth to three babies in a year — and they aren’t triplets.

Daphne, the 32-year-old mother from Washington state, was born on January 28, 2020.

Hansen had just started a new romance at the time. She started taking birth control, but she didn’t think she’d be able to get pregnant so quickly.

The new mom, on the other hand, was taken aback when she found out she was expecting twins with her new boyfriend less than three months later.

In an interview with Today, Hansen discussed raising her three young daughters, saying she felt “guilty” when she found out she was pregnant so soon after giving birth to Daphne.

“I felt terrible that she wouldn’t be able to spend one-on-one time with me anymore,” Hansen said. “There was definitely some sadness at first.”

All anxiety, however, vanished as soon as she welcomed her younger children, with the mother declaring that the three siblings are now an inseparable trio.

Hansen cooed, “They’re the Three Musketeers.” “They’re on the same timetable.” They eat, bathe, and play as a group. They live in the same room.”

The single mother is no longer with the father of her twins and admits that her household can be “chaotic” due to her single status.

Hansen, on the other hand, clarified that her ex is always available to help out with the girls.

“I was devastated when we split up, but I told myself, ‘I’ve got this.'” “We’re not going to sit around in our pjs crying,” she declared. “You can either sink or swim.”