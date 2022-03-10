Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:16 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

I had three babies in a year, and they are not triplets

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:16 am

I had three babies in a year, and they are not triplets

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Three is definitely a crowd for this single mom.

Stephanie Hansen has made headlines after giving birth to three babies in a year — and they aren’t triplets.

Daphne, the 32-year-old mother from Washington state, was born on January 28, 2020.

Hansen had just started a new romance at the time. She started taking birth control, but she didn’t think she’d be able to get pregnant so quickly.

The new mom, on the other hand, was taken aback when she found out she was expecting twins with her new boyfriend less than three months later.

In an interview with Today, Hansen discussed raising her three young daughters, saying she felt “guilty” when she found out she was pregnant so soon after giving birth to Daphne.

“I felt terrible that she wouldn’t be able to spend one-on-one time with me anymore,” Hansen said. “There was definitely some sadness at first.”

All anxiety, however, vanished as soon as she welcomed her younger children, with the mother declaring that the three siblings are now an inseparable trio.

Hansen cooed, “They’re the Three Musketeers.” “They’re on the same timetable.” They eat, bathe, and play as a group. They live in the same room.”

The single mother is no longer with the father of her twins and admits that her household can be “chaotic” due to her single status.

Hansen, on the other hand, clarified that her ex is always available to help out with the girls.

“I was devastated when we split up, but I told myself, ‘I’ve got this.'” “We’re not going to sit around in our pjs crying,” she declared. “You can either sink or swim.”

 

Read More

38 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian shows off her thong in a see-through dress at Malika Haaq's birthday party after raising eyebrows with her tiny frame

KHLOE KARDASHIAN showed off her thong in a see-through dress while celebrating...
57 mins ago
Khloé Kardashian finally speaks out about Tristan Thompson's love child scandal

Khloé Kardashian, a reality TV star and model, has spoken out about...
1 hour ago
Khloe Kardashian looks stunning in a skimpy dress while out with friends in West Hollywood

Khloe Kardashian stepped out with friends in West Hollywood on Wednesday, flaunting...
1 hour ago
The shocking cost of Queen Elizabeth II's engagement to Prince Philip has been revealed

The engagement ring given to Queen Elizabeth II by her late husband,...
1 hour ago
Kate Middleton says she will "never forget" how Meghan treated her

According to a royal expert, Kate Middleton will 'not forget' how Meghan...
1 hour ago
Prince William and Harry are under 'constant strain' and have a 'lot of regret.'

According to a royal expert, Prince William 'cannot just forget' about his...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

pregnant women
3 mins ago
The strangest items discovered inside pregnant women, according to a midwife

When a woman is about to give birth, you'd expect to find...
7 mins ago
Haters call a soldier ripped for lip fillers a “national security threat.”

This British beauty queen-turned-soldier is giving her detractors a hard time. Georgie...
Molly-Mae
16 mins ago
Molly-Mae Hague goes make-up free in this stunning natural shot in Mexico

MOLLY-MAE HAGE flaunted her natural beauty while applying make-up on the beach...
teaching assistant
25 mins ago
A 23-year-old teaching assistant, bought his 14-year-old student ‘his favourite sweets’ and McDonald’s before intimate relationship

A TEACHING ASSISTANT who had intimate relations with a 14-year-old student purchased...
Adsence Ad 300X600