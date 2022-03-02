‘I was very impressed by Maulana Tariq Jamil,’ Veena Malik 

Veena Malik and Mishi Khan, actors and TV hosts, recently sat down for a casual discussion with Ahsan Khan on his show “Time Out With Ahsan Khan,” with the duo shedding light on their unique journeys to where they are today.

The Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai actress, who frequently makes news for her controversial beliefs and volatile personal life, discussed her rediscovery of religion and how she now considers herself to be a much better person than she used to be, while Mishi spoke openly about getting tired of acting and switching to live events.

The 38-years-old actress shared her thoughts on her change toward more religious content, her admiration for Maulana Tariq Jamil, and her return to show business.

She said, “I’ve just signed one project, and that hasn’t even started shooting yet. I have been working on my own terms. In fact, not just work, I have been living my life on my own terms, and there’s a price we have to pay for that.”

On the blurred line between culture and religion, Miss Malik added further “In our society, culture has dominated religion. People think shalwar kameez is our religious attire. The person who wears shalwar kameez is a religious person and the person who wears jeans isn’t. That’s not right. These are cultural things, and people make celebrities’ lives a living hell because of them.”

Watch the complete episode here:

