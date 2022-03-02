Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 09:20 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

‘I was very impressed by Maulana Tariq Jamil,’ Veena Malik 

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 09:20 pm
'I was very impressed by Maulana Tariq Jamil,' Veena Malik 

‘I was very impressed by Maulana Tariq Jamil,’ Veena Malik 

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Veena Malik and Mishi Khan, actors and TV hosts, recently sat down for a casual discussion with Ahsan Khan on his show “Time Out With Ahsan Khan,” with the duo shedding light on their unique journeys to where they are today.

The Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai actress, who frequently makes news for her controversial beliefs and volatile personal life, discussed her rediscovery of religion and how she now considers herself to be a much better person than she used to be, while Mishi spoke openly about getting tired of acting and switching to live events.

The 38-years-old actress shared her thoughts on her change toward more religious content, her admiration for Maulana Tariq Jamil, and her return to show business.

Read more: “I will marry again,” says Veena Malik

She said, “I’ve just signed one project, and that hasn’t even started shooting yet. I have been working on my own terms. In fact, not just work, I have been living my life on my own terms, and there’s a price we have to pay for that.”

On the blurred line between culture and religion, Miss Malik added further “In our society, culture has dominated religion. People think shalwar kameez is our religious attire. The person who wears shalwar kameez is a religious person and the person who wears jeans isn’t. That’s not right. These are cultural things, and people make celebrities’ lives a living hell because of them.”

Watch the complete episode here:

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

21 mins ago
Hareem Shah's new swimming pool video went viral on TikTok

TikTok star Hareem Shah continues to enrage the internet with her peculiar pranks,...
32 mins ago
Hollywood actor Lupita Nyong’o celebrates her birthday at Karachi beach

The Academy Award-winning Hollywood actor, Lupita Nyong'o, is celebrating her birthday at...
40 mins ago
Saboor Ali & Ali Ansari set couple goals in recent romantic photoshoot

Pakistani actors Saboor Ali and Ali Ansari are one of the country’s...
48 mins ago
Princess Charlotte's sweet habit, which she picked up from her mother Kate Middleton

It has been suggested that Prince Charlotte has picked up an endearing...
58 mins ago
The Queen's main concern when she saw Anne's bridesmaid gown for the first time

When attending a bridesmaid dress fitting for her daughter, Princess Anne, the...
1 hour ago
Katy Perry discusses why she prefers 'nearer to home' residencies to world tours

Katy Perry speaks candidly about why a Las Vegas residency seemed 'doable'...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kate Middleton
2 mins ago
During a royal engagement, Kate Middleton makes fun of Prince William

During a visit to Wales on Tuesday, Kate Middleton mocked her husband,...
China releases plan to support carbon peak, neutrality goals
2 mins ago
China releases plan to support carbon peak, neutrality goals

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) on...
Duchess of Cambridge
5 mins ago
The Duchess of Cambridge’s solo tour to Copenhagen was a “test case” for the Duchess

Dan Wootton, a royal expert, has shared his thoughts on Kate Middleton's...
Meghan Markle
10 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present a grant to a UK charity, of which the duchess is still a patron

The foundation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has given a grant...
Adsence Ad 300X600