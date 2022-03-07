Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan are well-known and one of the most adored couples in Pakistan’s drama industry. They are avid social media users and often keep fans glued to their PDA-filled engagements and routine.

In a recent fun interview with Wajahat Rauf aka Voice Over Man, the Kaisa Hai Naseeban was asked would he had married Muneeb Butt if he was Aiman Khan?

To which Butt himself replied that I would have definitely married myself if I was in place of my wife because I love her so much that even I can tie the knot with her twice as I am allowed to marry four times.

He further revealed that he does not partake in Aiman’s choice to work.

“If my wife wants to give time to her family, to her child and enjoy family life, then I support her in that decision,” he told the host.

Muneeb continued, “I don’t ask her not to work or to work. She has the leverage to make her own decisions. If she does not want to work, she is not working. If she will want to, that is her own decision. I don’t interfere in that.”

Also Read: Aiman & Muneeb having a vacation joyride in Murree

The fitness freak also shared that he has nothing to do with Aiman’s choice of not working.

“People have turned me into a villain, saying, ‘Muneeb Butt has made Aiman Khan quit acting.’ There is nothing like that,” the actor concluded.

The duo has been married for three years now and shares a beautiful daughter Amal.