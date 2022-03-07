Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 01:46 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

‘I would have married Aiman twice if it was allowed,’ says Muneeb Butt

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 01:46 pm
Muneeb Butt Aiman Khan
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan are well-known and one of the most adored couples in Pakistan’s drama industry. They are avid social media users and often keep fans glued to their PDA-filled engagements and routine.

In a recent fun interview with Wajahat Rauf aka Voice Over Man, the Kaisa Hai Naseeban was asked would he had married Muneeb Butt if he was Aiman Khan?

To which Butt himself replied that I would have definitely married myself if I was in place of my wife because I love her so much that even I can tie the knot with her twice as I am allowed to marry four times.

He further revealed that he does not partake in Aiman’s choice to work.

“If my wife wants to give time to her family, to her child and enjoy family life, then I support her in that decision,” he told the host.

Muneeb continued, “I don’t ask her not to work or to work. She has the leverage to make her own decisions. If she does not want to work, she is not working. If she will want to, that is her own decision. I don’t interfere in that.”

Also Read: Aiman & Muneeb having a vacation joyride in Murree

The fitness freak also shared that he has nothing to do with Aiman’s choice of not working.

“People have turned me into a villain, saying, ‘Muneeb Butt has made Aiman Khan quit acting.’ There is nothing like that,” the actor concluded.

The duo has been married for three years now and shares a beautiful daughter Amal.

Read More

4 hours ago
Yasir Hussain showers love on Iqra Aziz for post-childbirth sacrifices

Celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, who got married in the...
5 hours ago
Mathira supports Feroze Khan after he was caught seemingly 'drinking' alcohol

Mathira Khan, known for his loudmouth and bold personality, came out in...
14 hours ago
Zarmeena Ikram new bold photos set the internet on fire

Zarmeena Ikram, a fashion icon and brilliant actress, gave us sizzling vibes...
14 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'do not like to do things quietly,' according to a source

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to return to the...
14 hours ago
Meghan Markle may be questioned under oath as she faces a new legal battle, according to reports

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's sweetheart, is set to be questioned under oath...
14 hours ago
Sophie Turner's most recent outing with Nick Jonas fuels pregnancy speculation

Sophie Turner, the Game of Thrones star, stepped out in a chic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Russian central bank
1 min ago
South Korea bans transactions with Russian central bank

SEOUL: South Korea said on Monday it will halt all transactions with...
Alia Bhatt
6 mins ago
Alia Bhatt looks like a vision in this stunning silver saree

Ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently is currently rocking it...
national stock exchange
11 mins ago
Former India stock exchange boss arrested in mystic scam

MUMBAI: The former chief executive of India’s National Stock Exchange has been...
Rana Shamim IHC
26 mins ago
IHC gives last chance to ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim to submit affidavit

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday gave another chance to...
Adsence Ad 300X600