I’m legally single and I’m loving it! Kim Kardashian poses in a naked monokini as she escapes the Kanye West divorce drama with a trip to the beach

Kim Kardashian spiced up her relaxing seaside vacation on Tuesday by posting some hot photos of herself in a racy bodysuit.

In Instagram photos, the 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star flaunted her enviable curves while lounging near the beach.

As she took a break from the drama surrounding her ongoing divorce from Kanye West, 44, the reality star wrote that she was getting some much needed ‘Vitamin Sea.’

In another image, she ran her fingers through her lustrous raven hair and arched her neck back dramatically while extending her legs.

With a thick silver collar and two large metal prongs extending down her chest, the shapewear mogul added some intriguing style to her revealing ensemble.

Kim’s collar was matched by a thick metal bracelet that was wrapped around her wrist.

She wore the unusual jewellery in a stunning medium shot with the ocean in the background, highlighting her modestly made-up face.

The billionaire also included a lower shot from a similar angle, emphasising her hourglass figure and showcasing the elegant pool at the hotel where she was staying.

Kim appeared to be in the same tropical location where she previously posted photos of herself wearing a motorcycle helmet, a black leather bra, and a white towel wrapped around her bottom half.

The Instagram star did not reveal where she was with her 290 million followers, but she did appear to take a short break over the weekend.

Kim made a big impression at the show by arriving wrapped in yards of yellow Balenciaga shipping tape.

Behind-the-scenes footage revealed that she began in a black Balenciaga bodysuit, similar to others she has worn for the fashion house in recent months, which was then covered with rolls of the tape applied by a team of stylists.

Although the outfit was eye-catching, a video of her fashion icon walking backstage showed her forced to use a jerky, robotic gate due to the restricted ensemble, which prompted social media mockery.

One user joked about her unsteady gait, saying, ‘She looks like she’s trying to pass a sobriety test at a checkpoint.’

Someone else compared Kim’s walk to ‘when you realise there’s no toilet paper in the bathroom and you have to crab walk to the other.’

Another poster was more concerned about the fallout from Kim’s appearance at the fashion show.

‘All I could think about was how she was going to take it off!’ they laughed.

Later that day, Kim sent a heartfelt birthday message to her longtime friend and professional colleague Simone Harouche.

In an old photo, the two were seen as teenagers lounging on a sofa while Kim flipped through TV channels with a remote.

They also appeared to have just finished a phone call, as there was a phone on the cushion between them.

In another throwback photo, the two appeared to be a little older and dressed up as the Spice Girls, with Kim apparently standing in for Victoria Beckham in a black leather dress and Simone dressed as Mel B with a black Afro wig.

In a recent photo, the long-time friends were reunited.

It wasn’t clear whether Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson was accompanying her on her tropical vacation, and she didn’t share any photos of him.

Her ex-boyfriend Kanye West’s feud with the new lovebirds appeared to heat up earlier this month when he shared the claymation video for his Donda 2 single EAZY, which showed a figure resembling Kanye burying alive what appeared to be a stand-in for Pete.

Kim reportedly complained to Kanye in recent weeks that his online antics could lead to someone hurting her boyfriend, but the rapper later shared her message with those concerns in a since-deleted Instagram post.