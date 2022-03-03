Imran Ashraf, Amar Khan strikes a pose at the launch of Dum Mastam’s first song ‘Larki Achari’

Dum Mastam is Adnan Siddiqui’s first rom-com feature film which will be a perfect blend of love, laughter, music, and emotions director by Ehtesham Uddin. After numerous delays and promises of a release date, the actor-turned-film producer promises that the film will be released in theatres this Eid ul Fitr 2022.

Last year, Siddiqui expressed his excitement for the film’s debut by sharing the film’s poster.

“Have waited with baited breath to unveil the fresh from the oven poster of my first 70mm baby, Dum Mastam. It is a beautiful creation of our hard work and heart work,” he wrote.

“A big thank you to the entire team of Dum Mastam: writer, actors, director, ADs, choreographer, technicians, costume designer, lyricists, music directors, editors, cinematographer, foley, background score guys, sound recording team, spot boys, and the chaiwalas who kept us awake at ungodly hours. Also, our official hospitality partners, Pearl Continental and Marriott. Special mention Bilal for this very sprightly, very colourful poster and Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for gracing the film with his first ever cameo,” he added.

