Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 04:21 pm
In a 2018 promise to Sweden, Prince William took a direct jab at Vladimir Putin

Prince William

When Prince William visited Sweden in 2018, he sent a clear message to Vladimir Putin.

According to Express.co.uk, the Duke of Cambridge visited Stockholm the same year and spoke openly about Russia’s military presence in the Baltic region.

“We are looking forward to meeting with representatives from Sweden’s armed forces tomorrow.” There’s a Swedish proverb that goes something like, ‘It matters to you, too, when your neighbor’s wall is on fire,’ which translates into English as, ‘It matters to you, too, when your neighbor’s wall is on fire,’ “William stated.

“Your security concerns are our concerns, and it is critical that we continue to collaborate more closely to reduce threats.” “William declared, pledging allegiance to the United States against Russia.

William and Kate Middleton issued a joint statement last month in support of Ukraine’s ongoing Russian invasion.

“In October 2020, we had the honour of meeting President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” they wrote.

“Today, we stand with the President and the people of Ukraine as they bravely fight for that future,” the royal couple said.

