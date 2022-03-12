Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 08:54 pm
In the midst of a silly feud’ over security, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ missing the Philip memorial

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex announced on Friday that he will not attend Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29, citing his ongoing security battle as the reason.

Despite his assurances that he would pay for it himself, the prince, 37, was told he would no longer be entitled to the same level of security when he returns to the UK.

Prince Harry has insisted that he “does not feel safe” travelling across the Atlantic with his wife and children without the security he seeks, as the Duke’s security team reportedly cannot operate as efficiently abroad without access to UK intelligence networks.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed that Prince Harry will not be attending the event.

Omid Scobie, the author of ‘Finding Freedom,’ tweeted the decision, adding that the Duke was hopeful he would be reunited with his grandmother soon.

“A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirms that Prince Harry will not be returning to the UK for the Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Prince Philip on March,” he wrote on Twitter.

“However, he hopes to pay a visit to the Queen as soon as possible.”

On Twitter, the prince has received both public condemnation and support for his decision.

“Prince Harry’s silly feud with the Government over security means he won’t return to the UK for his late grandfather’s Service of Thanksgiving later this month,” GB News host Dan Wootton tweeted.

“However, he made it to Texas for a rodeo this week.”

“A heinous decision that he will come to regret.”

Mr Wootton’s sentiments were echoed by Daily Mail Diary editor Richard Eden, who said, “#PrinceHarry can make it to a rodeo in Texas but not to his own grandfather’s memorial service.”

“How very sad,” he remarked sarcastically.

“Sure, it’s a tedious circus, but it’s still disheartening to see Prince Harry following in Meghan’s footsteps by driving a wedge between himself and his own family like this,” former political correspondent Rupert Myers tweeted.

Some, however, expressed their support for the Duke, who now resides in California with his wife Meghan and their two children.

 

