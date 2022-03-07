In the midst of an invasion, Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, accused of being a Russian spy, returns Russian honour

Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, has returned an important Russian honour that he received from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to People magazine, Prince Michael handed back the Russian Order of Friendship awarded to him in 2009 for his work on Anglo-Russo relations in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine starting February 24.

A spokesperson for the prince told UK publication Daily Express, “I can confirm that HRH Prince Michael of Kent is returning his Russian Order of Friendship. There will be no further comment.”

The prince, who is related to Tsar Nicholas II through his grandmother, has been an active pioneer of Anglo-Russo relations and has visited the country on a regular basis since 1992. In addition, he is a patron of the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce.

In a Sunday Times of London report last year, Prince Michael was accused of selling access to sensitive information to Russian President Vladimir Putin due to his close ties with Russia.