In the most recent photographs, royal fans have discovered a hidden message inside the Queen’s residence

When photos of the Queen’s first in-person engagement since catching COVID surfaced, royal fans rejoiced. On Monday, the 95-year-old monarch met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle, but royal observers noticed a special hidden message.

As the Queen greeted Mr Trudeau, a large vase of yellow and blue flowers could be seen in the background – a clear nod to Ukraine, whose national flag is yellow and blue.

“I love that the flowers are blue & yellow,” remarked one Instagram follower, while another said: “Love the blue and yellow flowers.” A third post read: “Anybody else see the subtle nod to Ukraine with the colours of the flowers? Brilliant.”

Her Majesty, who is also Queen of Canada, was dressed in a blue and white patterned gown with yellow and aquamarine accents. She was seen standing and smiling warmly at Mr Trudeau, who was holding her right hand in both of his. During the meeting in the Oak Room sitting room, Mr Trudeau was also seen laughing as the Queen gestured towards herself.

The Canadian Prime Minister is in the United Kingdom for talks on the Ukraine conflict with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the British royals have not been silent, with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall paying a visit to the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London on Wednesday.

In a heartfelt address, the Prince addressed invited guests from the Ukrainian community in the United Kingdom. “I must say that everything we’ve heard today during our visit has deeply moved my wife and me, especially the extraordinary bravery, generosity, and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of such truly terrible aggression,” he said.

In light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Queen has also made a “generous” donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee. The organisation, which brings together 15 major UK charities to quickly coordinate responses to overseas incidents, thanked the monarch on Twitter.

“Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. @RoyalFamily #UkraineAppeal,” they wrote.