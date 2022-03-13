In this sheer gown, Khloé Kardashian and Dua Lipa look like stars

Dua Lipa and Khloé Kardashian are two major celebrities.

The Good American founder wore a sheer blue Mugler dress with a trippy celestial print to dinner on Thursday to celebrate the birthdays of her twin BFFs, Malika Hajj and Khadijah McCray.

And on Friday, the “Levitating” singer shared a slew of photos on Instagram wearing a different version of the same look.

Lipa, 26, wore her bell-sleeved version with matching tights and a black bra for a fun night out, draping herself over a pinball machine at a “dive bar.”

Kardashian, 37, paired her sleeker long-sleeve midi dress with knee-high black boots.

Lipa has been rocking stunning looks lately, including mammoth boots, a teeny crochet bikini, and a blond bob in her “Argylle” acting debut.

In her recently released “Sweetest Pie” music video with Megan Thee Stallion, the pop star wears a slew of runway looks, including a black spiked outfit from Maximilian and a corseted, sheer-paneled mesh minidress from (where else?) Mugler.

She also wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture ensemble and a sheer Rick Owens gown, changing from one corset bodysuit to the next.