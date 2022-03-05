Inside Prince Charles’ Plans to ‘Slim Down’ the Royal Family After He Ascends to the Throne

Preparing for a new epoch. Prince Charles is not yet king, but he is already planning how he will alter the monarchy once he ascends to the throne.

“Prince Charles will make some changes,” royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti exclusively told Us Weekly of the 73-year-old royal on Tuesday, March 1. “It’s always been rumored that he wants to slim down the working royals at the core of the family.”

The royal family has already undergone some significant structural changes in recent years, but Sacerdoti believes Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son will “formalise the slimming down” so that it does not appear to be a “result of circumstances.”

The royal family has undergone significant structural changes in recent years, but Sacerdoti believes Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son will “formalise the slimming down” so that it does not appear to be a “result of circumstances.”

Since their departure, the Invictus Games founder, 37, and Suits alum, 40, have not shied away from discussing the difficulties they faced while still part of the monarchy. During a shocking interview that aired on CBS in March 2021, Harry stated that he believed his father and brother, Prince William, were both “trapped” within the royal family.

Prince Andrew, Charles’ brother, lost his royal titles earlier this year after being named in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by one of the late Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers. The Duke of York, 62, reached an out-of-court settlement last month for an undisclosed sum of money.

Sacerdoti, for one, believes Charles is “looking forward to being king,” despite the additional loss of privacy that comes with the expanded role. The royal has also had some extra practise in recent months as his mother, 95, has struggled with various health issues.

“Prince Charles has always been a hardworking royal and Prince William too, but the more they get to do now, the more the baton is being handed over,” Sacerdoti explained to Us. “They’re getting used to some of those roles for when they themselves are monarch.”

After spending one night in the hospital, the queen cancelled several appearances in October 2021. Buckingham Palace said at the time, “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.”

Recently, the sovereign tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with Charles, who was recently diagnosed with the disease for the second time. She quickly recovered, however, and was seen spending time with her family on Sunday, February 27.