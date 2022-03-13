Inside Zara Noor Abbas’s dreamy birthday celebration, see photos

Pakistan’s gorgeous actress Zara Noor Abbas is celebrating her birthday today. The actress headed to a rocking party alongside her husband who made it extra special.

The Badshah Begum actress makes sure the evening is one to remember by getting a series of stunning photos. The actress took to Instagram and shared snaps of some fierce and some fun with her husband to capture the birthday celebration, and shared it with her fans.

Zara can be seen striking a pose with a happy face in front of balloons, as well as a glittery, customized massive cake and a birthday banner in the backdrop.

Donning a black top her killer fashion choice is a cherry on top.

“Thank Goodness for a person like ME. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME and THANK YOU to my parents for ME And my HUSBAND for ME, and this GORGEOUS cake for me,” she captioned her post.

Check it out!

