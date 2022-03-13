Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:30 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Inside Zara Noor Abbas’s dreamy birthday celebration, see photos

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:30 pm
Inside Zara Noor Abbas's dreamy birthday celebration, see photos

Inside Zara Noor Abbas’s dreamy birthday celebration, see photos

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Pakistan’s gorgeous actress Zara Noor Abbas is celebrating her birthday today. The actress headed to a rocking party alongside her husband who made it extra special.

The Badshah Begum actress makes sure the evening is one to remember by getting a series of stunning photos. The actress took to Instagram and shared snaps of some fierce and some fun with her husband to capture the birthday celebration, and shared it with her fans.

Zara can be seen striking a pose with a happy face in front of balloons, as well as a glittery, customized massive cake and a birthday banner in the backdrop.

Donning a black top her killer fashion choice is a cherry on top.

“Thank Goodness for a person like ME. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME and THANK YOU to my parents for ME And my HUSBAND for ME, and this GORGEOUS cake for me,” she captioned her post.

Check it out!

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

26 mins ago
Kriti Sanon gives major Boss Lady vibes in a denim-on-denim look

Kriti Sanon has been a charmer when she first entered the industry. Not...
33 mins ago
Aiman Khan looks all glowy and beautiful in her latest PICS

Aiman Khan is one of the most beautiful television actresses who has...
33 mins ago
Samantha Ruth responds to trolls, 'can we finally stop judging a woman'

Samantha Ruth recently stole the show with her gorgeous entrance at the Critics...
38 mins ago
Malaika Arora flaunts her new hairstyle in the latest video

Malaika Arora, a Bollywood diva, has a knack for winning our hearts...
40 mins ago
Princess Charlene of Monaco reunites with her twins

Charlene is a former Olympic swimmer and Princess of Monaco. Albert II,...
44 mins ago
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed set couple goals in pictures

Showbiz couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have been the buzz of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Iraqi officials condemn missile attack on Kurdish regional capital
2 mins ago
Iraqi officials condemn missile attack on Kurdish regional capital

BAGHDAD, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Iraqi top officials condemned Sunday the missile...
furry green snake
3 mins ago
Netizens surprised: Strange ‘furry green snake’ discovered in Thailand

On the internet, a video of a strange-looking 'furry green snake' has...
7 mins ago
Kate Lawler reveals, “I had a secret abortion at 37 because the thought of having a baby made me physically sick.”

KATE LAWLER has revealed that she had a secret abortion when she...
Pooja Hegde
11 mins ago
Pooja Hegde rocks her recent high-glam outfit

Pooja Hegde is now promoting her next flick Radhe Shyam and is making...
Adsence Ad 300X600