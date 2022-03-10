Iqra Aziz flaunts her new hair look

Iqra Aziz, who has been enjoying her time as the new mom on the block, has shared a selfie of her new hair look.

The Jhooti actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram, posing like a diva as she gave herself a fresh blowdry.

“BLOW DRY DAYS!” she captioned her post.

Have a look!

Recently, the Qurban actress slammed people who judge women who are unable to give birth naturally, such as herself.

In her Instagram post she wrote, “I probably wouldn’t have had the confidence to tell the world how Kabir was born because of our maashra [society] being judgemental (I admit I was one of them at some point), … But my love, by (sharing this post) you have made me feel loved and appreciated. Love you for always giving me confidence.”

She then gave a shoutout to all the mothers out there who are being treated severely for taking on the most challenging duty in the world.

“Shout out to all the ladies who went through a major surgery to bring their child safely into this world,” she added.

