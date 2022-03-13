Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Mar, 2022. 12:05 am
Iqra Aziz’s recent video is making the rounds on social media

Iqra
Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani actress and media personality. She has played many brilliant roles in many Pakistani dramas and films.

She has 7.9 million followers on her Instagram profile. She is a well-known actress who has appeared in both dramas and big-budget films.

She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind when it comes to impressing her audience by uploading her latest pictures and videos.

Here are a few Latest Pictures of Iqra. Have a look!

