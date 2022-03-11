Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:44 pm
It’s Too Hot to Handle’s Emily Miller puts on a leggy show in a cut-out swimsuit as she continues to enjoy the Thai sun

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:44 pm
Emily Miller
Too Hot to Handle’s Emily Miller rose to prominence after appearing on the Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle.

And Emily Miller lived up to the show’s namesake as she put on a very leggy display on Thursday on her luxury holiday in Thailand.

Emily Miller

In a series of sizzling Instagram posts, the bronzed beauty flaunted her toned midriff and flashed her hip tattoo.

Emily wore her golden hair to the side, highlighting her features with a bronzed makeup palette.

She captioned the post, which she shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers, ‘The last pic makes me smile.’

Since she jetted off on the luxury getaway almost a week ago, the reality TV star has been keeping her followers updated.

Emily Miller

 

 

