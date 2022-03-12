Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 09:40 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar grabs attention in ‘HeerRaanjhana’

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 09:40 pm
Jacqueline Fernandez

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez romance in ‘HeerRaanjhana’ goes viral

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Fans are drooling over Jacqueline Fernandez’s on-screen combination with Akshay Kumar in her upcoming flick Bachchan Paandey, and she has released a heartfelt music from the film.

Sharing the song on social media, the Kick actress penned a caption, “Sophie bani Bachchhan Paandey ki Khushi aur Zindagi, The Bhaukaal Jodi is here to make you fall in love with them. HeerRaanjhana song out now! Holi pe Goli.”

Check out the song here!

HeerRaanjhana is a song in which Akshay Kumar’s character romances Jacqueline Fernandez’s character Myra. The two are seen having a good time in a restaurant, and the song tracks their budding romance in the film.

Read More

23 mins ago
From 'Gary' to 'Wombat,' here are the most unusual Royal Family nicknames

With the Royal Family known for its stuffy protocols and long list...
28 mins ago
Nine royals who could take centre stage in Prince Charles reign

Last month, on the eve of her Accession Day, the Queen sparked...
30 mins ago
Minal Ahsan looks breathtaking in new alluring photos  

Popular Tv star Minal Ahsan recently went for gorgeous pictures that took...
33 mins ago
Queen heartbroken chances of meeting Lilibet's are 'next to zero': 'Disappointing'

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second child, was born...
38 mins ago
'I don't want to poke the bear.' The Queen has been urged to remove Prince Harry and Andrew from their positions as counsellors

Following their removal from official duties, the Queen has been urged to...
42 mins ago
'Unrealistic!' Harry and Meghan's Nobel Peace Prize hopes have been dashed – the Sussexes have been slapped down

The NAACP honoured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the end...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kinza Hashmi's
38 seconds ago
Kinza Hashmi’s Most Recent Photoshoot Goes Viral

Popular TV star Kinza recently went for gorgeous pictures that took our...
Samsung Galaxy A series
8 mins ago
Samsung to launch new Galaxy A series phones on March 17

According to reliable leakster Evan Blass (s), Samsung will have a Galaxy...
Kriti Sanon
14 mins ago
Kriti Sanon looks charming in a black leather outfit

Kriti Sanon has been a charmer when she first entered the industry....
Prince Andrew
14 mins ago
The Queen’s rejection of Prince Andrew over the scandal: ‘You deal with this,’ she says

Prince Andrew, 62, paid his accuser Virginia Giuffre a monetary settlement earlier...
Adsence Ad 300X600