Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 06:35 pm
Jacqueline Fernandez discusses the assault of her privacy

Jacqueline Fernandez discussed the assault of her privacy and things posted about her on social media with Shilpa Shetty on a recent talk show. The Bachchhan Paandey actress admitted that it’s easy to get ‘bitter’ as a result of it all, but she advised everyone not to do so.

On her talk show, Shape Of You, Shilpa Shetty asked Jacqueline how she deals with the invasion of her privacy. To this, Jacqueline said that she has learned through the years that one should not allow anything turn them into a nasty person.

The actress also shared how things can be shared about her ‘randomly’ without any ‘clarification’.

Talking to Shilpa, Jacqueline said, “For me, what I’ve learned over the years. Don’t let it turn you into a bad person. Don’t let it turn into them. That’s really important.” She further said that there are times when on social media there are things that have not been checked and that it’s like a ‘war’ against you. On this, Jacqueline continued, “Very, very easily, it can turn you into a horrible person, a bitter person. Someone who is upset with the way that people behave, one can become untrustworthy. Don’t let it change you, don’t let it turn you, don’t let it upset you, don’t let it steal your light. Stay good, stay positive.”

