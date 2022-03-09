Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 07:43 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Jannat Mirza’s latest pictures go viral on the internet

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 07:43 pm
Jannat Mirza’s latest pictures go viral on the internet

Jannat Mirza’s latest pictures go viral on the internet

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Jannat Mirza is the most famous Pakistani tik toker. She got fame from the videos she used to upload on the social networking site Tik Tok. She continues to win the hearts of millions of her fans.

Jannat Mirtza took to Instagram to share her latest pictures with fans. She captions the post, “One day to go🥺❤️ DIL MOD DE.”

She has 3.1 million followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those TikTok stars who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

7 mins ago
Kinza Hashmi celebrates her birthday in style, see photos

Kinza Hashmi is a Pakistani television actress. She was born in Lahore...
9 mins ago
Prince William's 'displeasure' with Diana's portrayal leaked

According to royal sources, Prince William had "anguished thoughts" about Princess Diana's...
12 mins ago
Vladimir Putin's 'lover, Alina Kabaeva a gymnast, is hiding out in a private and very secure' Swiss chalet

Vladimir Putin's Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast mistress is said to be hiding out...
16 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'desperate for an olive branch' to the United Kingdom

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been offered a once-in-a-lifetime...
18 mins ago
The 'golden era' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is coming to an end: report

Experts warn that the golden era of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's...
22 mins ago
Meghan Markle was presented with a memento at Prince Charles and Camilla's home

Even in the midst of the royal family's ongoing drama, Prince Charles...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Bilawal Bhutto's 'Kaampein Taang Rahi Hai' trends on Twitter
23 seconds ago
Bilawal Bhutto’s ‘Kaampein Taang Rahi Hai’ trends on Twitter with hilarious memes

Bilawal Bhutto was speaking at the end of a 10-day Awami March...
Faheem Ashraf
52 seconds ago
Pak vs Aus: Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf contracts COVID-19

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Wednesday that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf...
Prince Harry
4 mins ago
Prince Harry was’mocked’ after Americans failed to recognise him at a rodeo in Texas

Britain's Prince Harry may be a huge deal in the UK, but...
Queen
7 mins ago
The Queen’s Guard abandons its duties to fight in Ukraine, causing the Defence Ministry to scramble

A Coldstream Guardsman, 19, who had sworn to protect the Queen, has...
Adsence Ad 300X600